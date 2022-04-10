Double departure soon to be confirmed at Newcastle

Middlesbrough are reportedly lining up summer moves for Newcastle United duo Jamal Lewis and Sean Longstaff.

The pair are not expected to be in Eddie Howe’s plans for next season, so they could both be cleared to leave St James’ Park.

Newcastle will likely have big plans for the summer transfer window, so that could mean players like Lewis and Longstaff are no longer likely to see as much playing time.

Middlesbrough, however, would surely be happy with the duo joining them, especially as they fight for a place in the playoffs, so could have life back in the Premier League to think about next season.

Newcastle have Longstaff nearing the end of his contract and there’s little indication he could earn a new deal to extend his stay at St James’ Park.

