Arteta urges Arsenal to do whatever it takes to beat Man Utd to €70million transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly urged the club’s board to deliver the transfer of RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku this summer.

The France international is valued at around €70million, and the Gunners are joining the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for his signature, according to Todo Fichajes.

Nkunku has been in superb form this season, contributing 27 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, and shining in a variety of attacking positions.

Despite mainly playing as a striker these days, Nkunku has also shone as a playmaker, winger, and even as a wing-back earlier in his career.

It seems clear that the 24-year-old is a world class talent who could transform Arsenal’s attack, with signings urgently needed in that department to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while there could be further departures this summer as Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah head towards the ends of their contracts.

Man Utd would also do well to bring in a talent like Nkunku, who could be ideal to give them a long-term replacement for the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo, while Edinson Cavani is another player looking likely to be on the move this summer due to being out of contract.

Nkunku would surely lean towards a move to Arsenal if they edge rivals United for a place in the top four, but in truth it’s perfectly possible that both of these teams will miss out.

Arsenal lost to Brighton and United lost to Everton yesterday, while Tottenham took full advantage with a win over Aston Villa.

Nkunku surely won’t want to move to the Emirates Stadium or Old Trafford for Europa League football.