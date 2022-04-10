Aston Villa have expressed interest in signing PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke according to Sky Sports, via Fichajes.

Madueke has been a revelation in PSV’s attack this season alongside Eran Zahavi and Cody Gakpo – another player tipped with a move to the Premier League this summer.

The London-born PSV winger is rumoured to be available this summer for a fee in the region of £25million, also according to Fichajes. The 20-year-old joined Crystal Palace at the age of just nine and spent three years at the club before a move north to join Tottenham, who have also expressed interest, where he spent four years before landing at his current club, PSV.

Madueke has notched nine goals and five assists in 31 matches in all competitions this season, including two goals in six in the Champions League qualifying stages, where PSV fell short to Benfica.

He has now joined a lengthy list of players that Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa have been linked within the coming summer transfer window, however, with two of their marquee signings from last season, Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey often leaving something to be desired in terms of goal contributions, it may come as no surprise that the Villains may look to bolster offensive options next season.

Villa will want to add goals to their game while also bringing in a player that can create goal-scoring opportunities for the likes of Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings – something Madueke may be able to offer. Madueke has also represented England at almost all levels and is currently part of the under-21 squad. The winger may be looking to catch the eye of Gareth Southgate should he get his move back to England and have a chance to show his talents in England’s top flight.