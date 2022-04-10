Police called to Premier League star’s mansion after bust-up with girlfriend

Police were called to Premier League player Aaron Connolly’s home after a bust-up with his Love Island girlfriend Lucinda Strafford.

According to The Sun, police were called to his £1.5m home, after she went back to Connolly’s from a night out with her friends. Police had to calm down the former Love Island contestant at 5:30am last Sunday.

The pair had recently split up, but a source speaking to The Sun has claimed they did get back together.

“They broke up last year then wanted to give it another shot, but it just doesn’t look like it’s going to work. Lucinda had a nice night out with her friends but later went to his place where things completely erupted,” said the source.

Although officially a Premier League player, Connolly is currently on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship.

 

