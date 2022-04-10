Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick seemed to clearly blame his players for not doing enough in their 1-0 defeat away to Everton yesterday.

The Red Devils were clearly second best against Frank Lampard’s relegation strugglers, and the poor result and performance means they’re in serious trouble in their bid to finish in the top four.

See the video clip below as Rangnick criticised his players in his post-match press conference, stating that his team don’t deserve to play in Europe if they play like that, noting their lack of aggression against a team who will have been low on confidence themselves after struggling at the wrong end of the table…

Rangnick also insisted that Man Utd players should not be distracted by the rumours over the club’s new manager, saying it’s no excuse for them to take their eye off what’s going on on the pitch.

When asked if he agreed with David de Gea that the performance wasn’t good enough for United, he replied simply: “Yes.”

The German tactician added that it’s difficult for him and his coaching staff to explain why the team didn’t play better and create more chances.

MUFC supporters will be dismayed to see what’s going on at their club as this miserable season just keeps going from bad to worse.

A new manager should help things, but Rangnick’s words suggest it’s going to be a huge challenge for whoever comes in next.