RB Leipzig are ready to convince Manchester United target Erik ten Hag to take over the German club.

Manchester United were reportedly set to appoint Ten Hag as their manager, according to ESPN, via Sports Illustrated.

Now, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf are reporting that RB Leipzig are looking to hijack the move. Ten Hag is said to be considering Leipzig’s offer, possibly due to not wanting the pressure of a job like Manchester United.

The German club are reportedly happy to pay the £1.6m release clause to get their man.

The English press can often be tough, especially when managing a club of that size. A move to Manchester from a club like Ajax is a huge step, considering the standard of the Eredivisie.

The Premier League is significantly tougher, and we’ve seen multiple players struggle when arriving from Holland.

A move to Leipzig as a stepping stone to England could be a smart move from Ten Hag.

We’ve seen the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Ralph Hasenhuttl, and Ralf Rangnick prove themselves in Germany, before stepping up to the Premier League.