Roman Abramovich makes an offer to buy La Liga giants

Roman Abramovich has reportedly made an offer to buy La Liga giants Valencia.

Chelsea are in the process of finding new ownership to take over from Abramovich, after his assets were seized by the British government. Abramovich now has his eye on another club, after reportedly already securing Turkish side Goztepe FC, according to journalist Ragip Soylu, via Caught Offside.

Now, Abramovich is interested in buying Spanish club Valencia, to add to his list of assets, once the sale of Chelsea has been completed, as seen in the tweet below.

Roman Abramovich has made an offer to buy Spanish side Valencia once the sale of Chelsea has been completed. (via @plazadeportiva_) #CFC #VCF — ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) April 10, 2022

Abramovich invested a lot of money into Chelsea, so it will be interesting to see if Valencia go on an upward trajectory, if the deal does happen.

Chelsea will be hoping a deal to buy the club is solved quickly, especially for when the transfer window opens. As it stands, Chelsea are unable to buy any players, and won’t be able to tie down any current players to new deals.

The likes of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, and Cesar Azpilicueta, are all out of contract in the summer, so won’t be able to sign an extension unless a new owner is sorted.