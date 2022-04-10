Police to investigate Cristiano Ronaldo “assault” against young fan after Everton game

Police are reportedly set to investigate claims that Cristiano Ronaldo “assaulted” a young fan after Manchester United’s defeat at Everton yesterday.

Footage of the Portugal international slapping a phone out of a supporter’s hand has gone viral online, and it seems it could have very serious consequences for the player.

According to the Telegraph, Merseyside police are looking into the incident, which Ronaldo apologised for in a post on Instagram last night, in which he also offered to buy the fan a ticket for a game at Old Trafford.

In a statement issued to the Telegraph, Merseyside Police confirmed an assault allegation.

“We are liaising with Manchester United Football Club and Everton FC following reports of an alleged assault at the Everton v Manchester United football match,” said a spokesperson.

“As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30pm it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch. Inquiries are underway and officers are currently working with Everton Football club to review CCTV footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place.”

A spokesperson from the Football Association also said they would be looking into the matter, saying: “We are aware of the incident and will be seeking observations on the matter from both clubs and the player involved.”

Man Utd lost 1-0 at Goodison Park as their fight for a top four spot took another major blow, and it seems clear that Ronaldo did not take the result well.

His actions have been widely criticised online, with former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique admitting he’s never liked the former Real Madrid man, saying he thinks of himself as a ‘God’.