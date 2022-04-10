Video: Roy Keane tells Liverpool to do more in the big games to keep up with Man City

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has admitted that Liverpool need to do more to get over the line in big games during this period in their history.

Jurgen Klopp is generally regarded as having done incredible work since he moved to Anfield, but it’s also the case that his team have won a lot less than Manchester City.

See below as Keane explains how Liverpool could do more to ensure the Klopp era won’t end up being remembered as one of under-achievement…

LFC legend Jamie Carragher said similar, so fans will surely be aware of the importance of today’s six-pointer in the title race.

