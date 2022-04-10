Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has admitted that Liverpool need to do more to get over the line in big games during this period in their history.

Jurgen Klopp is generally regarded as having done incredible work since he moved to Anfield, but it’s also the case that his team have won a lot less than Manchester City.

See below as Keane explains how Liverpool could do more to ensure the Klopp era won’t end up being remembered as one of under-achievement…

?? "This Liverpool team haven't won enough for how good of a team they are" ??"They have to get over the line and get more medals in their hands" Jamie Carragher & Roy Keane's assessment of Liverpool's achievements in recent years ? pic.twitter.com/gGBxKqYpIi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 10, 2022

LFC legend Jamie Carragher said similar, so fans will surely be aware of the importance of today’s six-pointer in the title race.