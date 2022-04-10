Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur have made up their mind regarding the future of Spurs man, Tanguy Ndombele, and wish to sell the Frenchman, regardless of the success of his loan spell at Lyon this season.

The French side re-signed their former player, having seen the midfielder fail to make an impact under both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, and could make the deal permanent at less than the fee received for the player just three years ago.

A Spurs source told Football Insider that the club will look to sell Ndombele regardless of whether Lyon trigger the buy-out clause for the player, saying “there’s no way back” for him in north London.

The Frenchman has failed to reach the heights of his potential in north London, offering much less in terms of creativity than he demonstrated in France, and has been criticised for his defensive weaknesses and all-around poor midfield displays, often lambasted by former coach, Jose Mourinho in the media.

It was a similar story under current coach, Antonio Conte, who fielded Ndombele for just 886 minutes prior to his loan departure, including just one Premier League start.

Spurs’ one silver lining in all of this, comes in the form of a Rodrigo Bentacur signing, who will make the Frenchman’s departure much easier for Antonio Conte’s side, picking up raving reviews on occasions this season.

This won’t however, alleviate Conte’s desire to continue to strengthen the squad this summer. Spurs will look to recoup some sort of compensation for their imminent outgoings of Ndombele, Dele, and Lo Celso, to fund moves for the ever-improving Dejan Kulusevski, who looks set to join permanently after a successful loan spell, as well as a much-needed creative playmaker to sit in behind Harry Kane and bear some of the creative burdens off of the Englishman’s shoulders in the coming season.