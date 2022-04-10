€50m Chelsea & Liverpool target decides preferred transfer destination

Chelsea and Liverpool may reportedly have been dealt a blow to their hopes of sealing the transfer of one of Europe’s finest young midfield players.

According to the latest transfer news on the future of Monaco starlet Aurelien Tchouameni, he’s supposedly keen to get himself a move to Real Madrid this summer, according to a report from AS.

They state that Tchouameni and Erling Haaland are two big names who have the Bernabeu as their preference this summer, though there could still be complications ahead with both deals.

Tchouameni has really caught the eye in Ligue 1 in recent times, and his performances have recently seen him linked with both Chelsea and Liverpool for around €50million, as per Foot Mercato.

Chelsea could do with bringing in the young Frenchman as a long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante, but the Blues may be hindered by the uncertainty over their future as Roman Abramovich looks to sell the club.

Liverpool, meanwhile, never really replaced Georginio Wijnaldum last year, and Tchouameni could be a good option for them, but not if he favours moving to Madrid.

In truth, it’s slightly surprising that the 22-year-old favours joining Los Blancos over either of those clubs, as both CFC and LFC have world class playing squads who’ve enjoyed plenty of success in recent years, while Real have slightly gone backwards.