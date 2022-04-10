Erik ten Hag takes swipe at reporters over Manchester United questions

Erik ten Hag has hit out at reporters amid questioning over his possible move to take over as manager of Manchester United.

The Dutch tactician, currently in charge at Ajax, insists he wants to fully focus on his current club’s games, and told journalists that he would walk away from their press conference if they kept asking about Man Utd.

See below for Ten Hag’s outburst, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano…

Ten Hag has done fine work at Ajax and looks an exciting appointment for United, if the deal does indeed go through.

It’s been a difficult season at Old Trafford, with Ralf Rangnick not doing the most convincing job as interim manager until the end of this season.

Still, it’s unlikely we’re going to hear anything from Ten Hag any time soon, with no official announcement made on his future yet.

Ten Hag clearly doesn’t want to be distracted from his current job, which perhaps perfectly illustrates why he could be the ideal character to get United back on track next season.

