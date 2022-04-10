Erik ten Hag could sign FIVE Ajax players for Manchester United, says journalist

Manchester United managerial candidate Erik ten Hag is being tipped to possibly make as many as five signings from his current club Ajax.

The Dutch tactician is the current favourite to be named the next Man Utd manager, and there’s already been transfer gossip surrounding the players he might look to bring to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag could raid Ajax for their star players once he takes the reins at United, and Dutch football expert Jan Willem Spaans told CaughtOffside that he could see as many as five of the Amsterdam club’s players being good fits for the Red Devils.

“Antony is the obvious star figure in this Ajax side, but in all honesty I can’t see him coming to Man Utd as long as they can’t offer Champions League football, for all their financial pull they would have to put that on the table,” Spaans said.

“Noussair Mazraoui (this summer) and Ryan Gravenberch (next summer) could be very handy additions considering they would both join on free transfers. Yet if Ten Hag would get to take one player with him, I reckon he’d pick Jurrien Timber, a tremendous, versatile centre-half who is only 20.

“His partner Lisandro Martinez would also seem a useful addition to United’s not-so-sturdy defence.”

MUFC fans will hope this deal can be announced soon so they can get a clearer idea of the club’s plans for next season.