Ajax manager Erik ten Hag reportedly has worries over taking the Manchester United job as the Red Devils slumped to another poor result this weekend.

The Red Devils, currently being coached by interim manager Ralf Rangnick, were beaten 1-0 by relegation strugglers Everton yesterday, and it was another poor performance overall, with Frank Lampard’s struggling side deserving the win.

According to the Daily Mail, Ten Hag still seems to have some concerns over taking the Man Utd job, with the report suggesting that the future of ageing players like Cristiano Ronaldo could be a particular issue.

The Mail note that Ten Hag has a specific style of play at Ajax, and that someone like Ronaldo clearly wouldn’t fit in to his modern high-pressing approach.

The Portugal international only just returned to United last summer, and his second spell at Old Trafford has not been the happiest.

As things stand, MUFC look highly unlikely to finish in the top four, and it might be for the best if Ronaldo moves on to allow Ten Hag to implement the big changes he’ll want at the club.