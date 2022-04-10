Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly still pursuing a potential transfer deal for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is valued at a bargain £25million.

In a boost for these clubs, it seems that they also won’t be facing any competition from Liverpool or West Ham, with their rumoured interest in the Belgium international dismissed by CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs in the tweet below…

Manchester United and Arsenal continue to pursue Youri Tielemans. 25m is a bargain price. Nothing much in the West Ham links. David Moyes admires Tielemans but Hammers not currently frontrunners. There is no truth in repeated Liverpool links. #LFC have other priorities. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 8, 2022

Tielemans has shone in his time at Leicester and it makes sense that he’d be of interest to Man Utd and Arsenal right now, with both these big names proving to be faded forces in recent times.

The Red Devils will be eager to be winning silverware again, and they surely need to strengthen in midfield if they are to have any hope of doing that, with Tielemans perhaps ideal to come in as a replacement for Paul Pogba, who is nearing the end of his contract.

Arsenal also have issues in the middle of the park, with a lack of depth behind Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, who have both been pretty inconsistent in what has been another underwhelming season at the Emirates Stadium, even if a top four spot remains within reach.

It’s interesting that Liverpool don’t seem ready to pursue Tielemans, as the 24-year-old looks a good fit for the Reds as a long-term replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, but perhaps Jurgen Klopp has other plans for that position.

West Ham, meanwhile, would also surely feel Tielemans would represent a fine signing, particularly as they may face a fight to keep hold of Declan Rice in midfield, but perhaps they would struggle to persuade the player that swapping the King Power Stadium for the London Stadium would be enough of a step up.