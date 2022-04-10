Remarkable Tottenham-Arsenal comparison shows the impact Conte has had at Spurs

Tottenham have scored more Premier League goals under Antonio Conte than Arsenal have managed all season.

Spurs started the season poorly under Nuno Espirito Santo, but pulled off a masterstroke by hiring a big name in Conte back in November.

The Italian tactician is one of the finest coaches in world football, having won major honours at Chelsea and Juventus before an impressive Serie A title win with Inter Milan last season before surprisingly leaving in the summer.

Conte has clearly had a tremendous impact at Tottenham, as this stat below highlights so well, with his team scoring more goals during his reign than Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have managed all season…

Despite only joining the club in November, Spurs have managed to score more Premier League goals under Antonio Conte than Arsenal have managed all season pic.twitter.com/99euXmhR4Z — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 10, 2022

This is pretty damning for the Gunners, and raises further questions about Arteta’s decision to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave in January.

The Gabon international has been superb since moving to Barcelona, but Arsenal no longer have enough of a goal threat as they failed to replace him.

If Tottenham end up finishing above their north London rivals, that’s going to go down as an absolute disasterclass from Arteta.