Tottenham injury worry as key player spotted leaving Aston Villa game in knee brace

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham may have been rocked by an injury to Matt Doherty, who was spotted leaving the Aston Villa game yesterday wearing a brace over his knee.

See below as Dan Kilpatrick claimed the Republic of Ireland international looked to be moving “gingerly”, in what sounds like a worrying update…

Doherty was slow to get going at Spurs but has become a key member of Antonio Conte’s side with some improved displays this season.

Tottenham fans will hope this isn’t a serious injury that rules Doherty out for any lengthy period of time.

