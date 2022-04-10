Tottenham set to battle rivals Arsenal for 25-year-old

Tottenham are set to rival Arsenal for the transfer of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

Maddison is a key player in Brendan Rodgers’ side, but they are struggling this season in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has found himself without a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad of late, so a move to a top-six club may be necessary in time for the World Cup this year.

According to The Sun, Tottenham and Arsenal are long-term admirers of the player, and Leicester may be tempted to cash in on the England international this summer.

Antonio Conte recently hinted at a move for an attacking midfielder, in order to continue to get the best out of Harry Kane. “Harry, he was born a striker, however, he has the talent and quality to play like a No.10 with another striker in front of him, but I like to have him as a striker and then eventually another No.10,” said Conte, as relayed by Football.London.

A move to Arsenal may be a little more difficult for Maddison, due to the excellent form of Martin Odegaard. The pair play in the same position, so it might be difficult for Maddison to cement his place in the team.

Tottenham are without a natural number ten, and with Conte planning on bringing one in, it might be a smart move for Maddison.