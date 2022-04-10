Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring for Brentford at home to West Ham, after excellent work from Ivan Toney.

Toney expertly flicked the ball into Mbeumo’s path, who fired home at Lukas Fabianski’s near post.

A loss for The Hammers would mean they are looking increasingly likely to finish outside the top four, especially with the recent form of Tottenham.

Pictures from Sport.TV and Premier League Live.

The goal was Mbeumo’s fourth of the season in the Premier League, and eighth in all competitions. This season, he’s build an excellent partnership with Toney as a forward two, despite naturally being a wide player.