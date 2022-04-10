Video: Cornet with miss of the season contender

Burnley FC Norwich City FC
Posted by

Maxwel Cornet somehow missed for Burnley from a couple of yards out, after the ball flew across the box to the back post.

Norwich and Burnley are battling it out near the bottom of the relegation zone, so this miss could really cost Burnley in the fight to stay in the Premier League.

Pictures from VOOsport and Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Roman Abramovich makes an offer to buy La Liga giants
Video: Bryan Mbeumo fires one home to give Brentford the lead
Video: Quickfire double sees Leicester go into half-time with two goal lead

The ball from Dwight McNeil was excellent, and you’d expect a player of Cornet’s ability to be able to poke it home.

A goal would have allowed Burnley to equalise, and potentially push on to win the game.

 

More Stories Maxwel Cornet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.