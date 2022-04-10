Video: Cornet with miss of the season contender

Maxwel Cornet somehow missed for Burnley from a couple of yards out, after the ball flew across the box to the back post.

Norwich and Burnley are battling it out near the bottom of the relegation zone, so this miss could really cost Burnley in the fight to stay in the Premier League.

Pictures from VOOsport and Sky Sports.

? Le raté du jour ? Maxwel Cornet met ce ballon à côté alors que le but était littéralement vide ? L'auriez-vous mise dedans ??#NORBUR pic.twitter.com/w65sFJ7Dd3 — VOOsport (@VOOsport) April 10, 2022

HOW did he miss that?! ? Maxwel Cornet misses a GOLDEN chance to equalise for Burnley after a great ball in from Dwight McNeil ? pic.twitter.com/e6zpMiKvGt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 10, 2022

The ball from Dwight McNeil was excellent, and you’d expect a player of Cornet’s ability to be able to poke it home.

A goal would have allowed Burnley to equalise, and potentially push on to win the game.