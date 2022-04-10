Gabriel Jesus put Manchester City back in front against Liverpool after an excellent delivery from Joao Cancelo.

Jesus beat the offside trap, after Liverpool pushed up following Kevin De Bruyne’s corner. Cancelo picked up the ball and delivered it perfectly for Jesus to prod home.

City originally took the lead against Liverpool through De Bruyne, before Jota equalised shortly after.

Pictures from Sky Sports, Bein, NBC Sports, and Sport.TV.

Many didn’t expect Jesus to start, due to him not scoring a league goal in fifteen games. Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez will feel hard done by, not to have made the starting eleven, but the decision from Pep Guardiola may have been proven right.