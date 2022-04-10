Video: Jesus puts Manchester City back in front after inch-perfect ball from Cancelo

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Gabriel Jesus put Manchester City back in front against Liverpool after an excellent delivery from Joao Cancelo.

Jesus beat the offside trap, after Liverpool pushed up following Kevin De Bruyne’s corner. Cancelo picked up the ball and delivered it perfectly for Jesus to prod home.

City originally took the lead against Liverpool through De Bruyne, before Jota equalised shortly after.

Pictures from Sky Sports, Bein, NBC Sports, and Sport.TV.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jota squeezes one under Ederson to equalise for Liverpool
Video: Kevin De Bruyne scores from range after wicked deflection
Borussia Dortmund enter the race for Arsenal transfer target

Many didn’t expect Jesus to start, due to him not scoring a league goal in fifteen games. Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez will feel hard done by, not to have made the starting eleven, but the decision from Pep Guardiola may have been proven right.

More Stories Gabriel Jesus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.