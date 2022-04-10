Video: Jota squeezes one under Ederson to equalise for Liverpool

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Diogo Jota pounced in the box to side-foot Trent Alexander-Arnold’s lay off under the body of Ederson.

With very little power in the shot, you’d expect Ederson to be disappointed in himself not to have saved the tame effort.

The goal made the game 1-1, after Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring early on.

Pictures from Sky Sports, ESPN and S Sport.

Jota was a surprise inclusion for many Liverpool fans, due to Roberto Firmino’s excellent record against Manchester City. Jota has answered any critics now, by equalising for Liverpool in the biggest game of the season.

