Video: Kevin De Bruyne scores from range after wicked deflection

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for Manchester City, unleashing a shot from outside the box which took a wicked deflection off Joel Matip.

The goal came after De Bruyne eased past Fabinho, who didn’t react quick enough from a quick Man City free-kick. The deflection off Matip took it away from Allison, who was left with no chance.

Pictures from Sky Sports, Bein, ESPN and DAZN Canada.

Manchester City and Liverpool currently sit first and second respectively in the Premier League, making this game one of the biggest of the season.

