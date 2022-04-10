Video: Quickfire double sees Leicester go into half-time with two goal lead

Ademola Lookman opened the scoring for Leicester against Crystal Palace, before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall added shortly after.
Lookman received the ball after an excellent Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall pass and slotted home with precision to open the scoring. It was then Dewsbury-Hall’s turn to get on the scoresheet, with an excellent finish into the top corner.
The goal for Dewsbury-Hall was his first ever in the Premier League. It was an excellent first-half performance from the 23-year-old, who managed a goal and an assist.
Lookman grabbed his fifth goal of the season, in just his 13th start.