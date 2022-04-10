Video: Sadio Mane equalises just 45 seconds into second-half

Sadio Mane levelled the scoring between Liverpool and Manchester City with a goal just after halftime.

Mane latched on to Mohamed Salah’s through ball, just 45 seconds into the half, and expertly curved it around Ederson into the back of the net.

Liverpool started the second half much brighter than the first half, and it caught Manchester City by surprise.

Pictured from DAZN Canada, Bein, Sky Sports and Ziggo Sport Voetbal.

The goal for Mane saw him edge in front of Harry Kane in the Premier League top goalscorer list, meaning Liverpool occupies first, second and fourth in the league, with Salah, Mane, and Diogo Jota.

