Video: Spectator runs onto the pitch to try and kick multiple players

FC Porto
A fan ran onto the pitch during a game in Portugal between Vitoria and Porto, and proceeded to try and kick multiple players.

The referee had to stop the game, as the fan got dragged away by security. The supporter simply walked onto the pitch, without anyone stopping him, before grabbing one player and trying to kick him twice.

The crazed fan then moved over to another player to try and kick him, before the security finally got their hands on him, as seen in the video below.

Images from BT Sport.

It’s unclear who the man was supporting, or why he did it, but I strongly doubt he will be allowed to attend a game of football anytime soon.

