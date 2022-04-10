West Ham are eyeing a summer move for Burnley cult-hero, James Tarkowski, according to Teamtalk, who is approaching the end of his contract at Turf Moor.

Burnley boss, Sean Dyche has admitted that he has no idea whether Tarkowski will sign a new deal with his side amid interest from West Ham and Leicester, “who knows?” Dyche told Teamtalk when asked if Tarkowski will sign.

“Football is a funny business with twists and turns. He knows we’re there and would love him to stay at the club”, Dyche went on to say.

“I’d be surprised if he didn’t have options but they might not be the right options so we’ll have to wait and see. It always helps if you’re in the Premier League.”

Burnley will likely have to avoid relegation if they are to persuade Tarkowski to stay, and with a move already very likely for the two-time England international, a summer transfer may be all but confirmed should Burnlye succumb to the drop for the first time since their Premier League return in 2015/16.

Burnley face a trip to Norwich on Sunday, in a game they will surely have highlighted as a monumental chance at securing a vital three points in their push for safety.