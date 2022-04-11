Agent arrives in Newcastle as attacker’s exit looks imminent

Miguel Almiron’s agent has arrived in Newcastle to discuss the Paraguayan’s future at the club, according to The Chronicle.

Almiron’s agent Daniel Campos was present in the executive area for Friday night’s 1-0 win over Wolves and is set for talks with the club over his client’s future.

Almiron got more minutes than expected against Wolves as the 28-year-old replaced Ryan Fraser on the 10-minute mark after the Scottish international went off injured.

Fraser’s hamstring injury could now mean that the 28-year-old gets an unexpected run in the side during the last few games of Newcastle’s season, but the fact that the Paraguayan has started just five of Eddie Howe’s first 21 games in charge suggests that he may not be in his boss’s long-term plans.

Reflecting on Almiron’s performance on Friday night and what he can bring to the table in the remaining fixtures, Howe said via The Chronicle: “I thought Miggy did really well. Miggy has been away on international duty, then he was ill, so we haven’t seen a great deal of him. But never doubt him physically.”

“Despite the fact he hasn’t trained with us a great deal, I backed him physically to play that time, and the energy and pressing that Miggy gives you is a real weapon.”

Howe was clearly impressed with the 28-year-old’s run out and it is something Almiron now has to build off, as he is fighting for his future at the club.

This summer is set to be a huge one for Newcastle as they use their newfound wealth to propel them up the table and the grim reading for Almiron is that even if he does perform well between now and the end of the season, it still might not be enough.

Almiron has played 103 times for the Magpies scoring just eight goals since joining in 2019. These are huge games ahead for the Paraguay international, as he needs to impress Newcastle or potential suitors.