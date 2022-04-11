Arsenal transfer target rules out one potential move, Arteta could be key to his future

Arsenal could reportedly have some luck if they decide to come back in for the potential transfer of Alvaro Morata this summer.

The Spain international is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid, but his long-term future remains uncertain, with Arsenal still being linked with him by the print edition of Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.

The report explains that the Gunners were interested in Morata in January, but couldn’t get the deal done at that time, though the player would still happily link up with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium, while he’s keen to avoid a return to Atletico.

Arsenal could do with a signing up front this summer, with the club struggling for goals since the January departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Remarkably, the Gabon international has almost scored as many goals by himself for FC Barcelona as the entire Arsenal team have managed since he left.

In truth, Morata’s goal record is not the best, and Arsenal probably need to aim a little higher for such an important position, with the former Chelsea forward flopping during his last spell in the Premier League.