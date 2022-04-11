Antonio Conte pushing to sign player before the end of the season

Tottenham Hotspur could secure the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski before the end of the season, with Antonio Conte said to be pushing for the move.

This is according to Calciomercato, who state that the North London club are very impressed with the Swede and will move to secure his permanent signature.

Spurs could fork out €35 million before the end of this season, after having paid €10 million in loan fees already. This would be an attempt to secure the signing before anyone else can become involved, as this would be a great move for the Premier League club since the 21-year-old has already struck up a solid partnership with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Since joining in January, Kulusevski has recorded three goals and six assists in 11 Premier League games for Tottenham in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Swede has helped Tottenham to become the highest scorers in the league since then, as his move has also helped Son and Kane to boost their output as well.

Saturday’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa helped increase their overall tally to 34 in 2022, which is five more than any other club and this has helped put the North London club in a great position to secure Champions League football for next season.

The club are sat in fourth place at present and have a three-point lead over Arsenal, having played a game more.

With seven games remaining, this achievement would help recruitment massively for next season, as Spurs will look to add to the potential signing of their new favourite Swede.