Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

Manchester United, however, are yet to register their interest in the Portugal international, who could cost as much as £100million this summer, according to Bruno Lage, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

The report suggests that Arsenal seem to have a more genuine interest in Neves, with Man Utd supposedly often left irritated by transfer rumours linking them strongly with players who have ties with super agent Jorge Mendes.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but it could be good news for Arsenal, who would surely be pleased to win the race for a talent like Neves.

The former Porto man has superb technique and intelligence with his passing, so seems an ideal fit for the club’s style of play, and an upgrade on someone like Granit Xhaka in midfield.

Still, United could also do well to bring in Neves, who is surely a better option than someone like Donny van de Beek, who has totally failed to adapt or make an impact in his time at Old Trafford.

The MEN suggest, however, that United might be prioritising a move for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips instead, and he’s another fine player proven at Premier League level.

It’s also easy to imagine clubs might be put off paying £100m for Neves, who, as good as he is, is surely not worth that.