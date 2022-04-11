Arsenal line up transfer bid for Premier League star to fix problem position

Arsenal are lining up a new bid for Aston Villa’s Brazilian midfielder, Douglas Luiz, having failed to land the player in January, according to Football Insider.

Aston Villa appear as though they are willing to let the midfielder go without much of a fight, as they look to reinforce their own midfield, targeting the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Yves Bissouma.

The Gunners’ main priority remains to sign a top-class striker this summer, but it is believed that Arteta will also bring in midfield reinforcements as Arsenal look to push on in European competition next season.

It is unlikely that Douglas Luiz would walk into a starting role at Arsenal, so he would most likely have to settle for an understudy role to the likes of Lokonga, Partey, and Xhaka. Having not renewed his current deal, Egyptian holding midfielder, Mohamed Elneny looks set to leave the Emirates this summer and will therefore vacate a rotational spot in the midfield for any incoming signing.

Arsenal have recently fallen to three points behind their derby rivals, Tottenham, who now occupy fourth spot. This comes after consecutive losses to Crystal Palace and Brighton for Mikel Arteta’s men, but with a game in hand and a north London derby to come and the end of the season, the Gunners remain very much in the battle for a top-four finish and Champions League football next season.

Arsenal’s final league position come the end of the season could also have implications on their incomings, however. Though Douglas Luiz would offer fine reinforcement to those already occupying the midfield, Arsenal have also been linked with Leicester City duo, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, both of whom Arteta would likely consider as starting-calibre players. Arsenal’s summer incoming may truly be dependent on their league finish this campaign, as they continue to chase Champions League football for the first time since 2016/17.