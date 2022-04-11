Aubameyang humiliates former club Arsenal with incredible stat

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has embarrassed his old club Arsenal with his remarkable scoring record since joining Barcelona.

The Gabon international has scored 10 goals for Barca, while Arsenal have managed just 12 as a team since their former star striker left the Emirates Stadium for the Nou Camp.

This is quite a stat, and it will make miserable reading for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who for some reason felt it was the right call to let Aubameyang leave in January after also freezing him out of his first-team plans.

See below for these remarkable numbers, put together by Opta statistician Orbinho on Twitter…

Since his move to Barcelona, Aubameyang has scored 10 goals while Arsenal have netted 12. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) April 11, 2022

Aubameyang may have been struggling for the Gunners towards the end of his time at the club, but it was certainly criminal to let him go without a replacement already being secured.

If Arteta’s side end up missing out on the top four, this is surely going to come back to haunt the Spanish tactician.