Brendan Rodgers looking to secure the signature of 24-year-old winger

Leicester City are planning to make the transfer of Ademola Lookman permanent after the 24-year-old has impressed Brendan Rodgers during his time with the Foxes.

Lookman signed for Leicester from RB Leipzig in September on a season-long loan but the Premier League club are now set to make it permanent according to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur.

The winger has impressed during his time at Leicester so far, after failing to reach his potential at previous clubs, such as Everton and RB Leipzig. The 24-year-old seems happy at Leicester and has shown it with seven goals and five assists in 33 appearances for the Foxes – the biggest of which came in a 1-0 win over Liverpool back in December.

Lookman signed for Everton back in 2017 but failed to make an impression at the club. The winger played 36 matches for the Merseyside club, scoring just one goal and this will be his second permanent chance in the Premier League.

Lookman received plenty of praise before joining the Toffee’s and it could be time to see what everyone was on about more regularly in England’s top division.