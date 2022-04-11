Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill is reportedly set to become a summer transfer window target for a number of clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

The 19-year-old defender has enjoyed a hugely impressive loan spell at Championship side Huddersfield Town this season, and his form has previously seen him linked as a target for Leicester City by The Athletic.

Colwill is now attracting serious interest again from the sounds of it, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeting that a host of clubs in the Premier League and Europe are lining up offers for the England Under-21 international ahead of this summer…

Chelsea will receive proposals in the summer for Levi Colwill after his impressive season on loan at Huddersfield – his current Chelsea deal expires in June 2025. ??????? #CFC Host of European and Premier League clubs lining up a summer transfer for talented English defender. pic.twitter.com/PjIWwBE0bT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 9, 2022

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decide to sell Colwill, or if they see him becoming the next big thing to rise up from their academy.

Homegrown talents like Mason Mount and Reece James have become Chelsea regulars in recent times, and Colwill looks like he has similar potential, as evidenced by the fact that so many clubs are seemingly set to try and sign him.

The Blues might do well to loan Colwill out again for one more season rather than losing him permanently, which they could live to regret in years to come.