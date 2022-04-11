PSG chief in talks with Chelsea star’s agent over potential transfer to replace Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly opened talks with the agent of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The Belgium international has struggled in his second spell at Stamford Bridge this season, despite arriving with high expectations when he moved from Inter Milan last summer.

Reports in France now suggest that Lukaku could be targeted by PSG to replace Kylian Mbappe, who continues to be strongly linked with a summer switch to Real Madrid.

Lukaku has also been linked with a return to former club Inter on loan, and it seems PSG would also look to bring the 28-year-old in on a temporary deal.

Chelsea fans will be disappointed that the Lukaku deal has worked out so badly for them, but it now looks like it would be for the best for the player to move on.

The Blues have Kai Havertz performing well up front, and could also take to the market for a new striker, depending on how their takeover goes in the coming weeks.

