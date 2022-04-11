Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly both scouted Benfica striker Darwin Nunez recently.

The Premier League giants may face paying big money for Nunez, however, with his manager quoted as suggesting he could be set to cost similar money to what the club received when they sold Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid.

“It is natural that it will arouse interest from other clubs and naturally there may be the timing in which it goes. Now regarding numbers, I hope as a Benfica fan that he will leave for numbers close to those that were João Félix’s numbers (a record €126million fee),” Benfica boss Verissimo is quoted by the Daily Mirror, who claim Man Utd and Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Nunez play.

That could be money worth paying, however, as both the Red Devils and the Gunners surely need to invest a lot to get back to where they want to be.

United could do with a top young attacking talent like Nunez coming in to replace ageing duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, while Arsenal still haven’t replaced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and could also be set to lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah when their contracts expire this summer.

It seems clear that Nunez could have a big impact at these clubs, and Benfica seem well within their rights to expect big money for the Uruguay international after the form he’s shown this season.