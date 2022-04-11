Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs leading the race for the transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Uruguay international has been on fire this season, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him earn a big move in the future.

Liverpool have recently been linked as suitors for Nunez, according to journalist Jacque Talbot, speaking to Empire of the Kop, but now it looks like Man Utd or Chelsea might be ahead in the running, according to The Athletic, who add that his club would ideally like to finalise his sale early on in the summer.

Their report also names Paris Saint-Germain as one of the clubs at the front of the queue to sign Nunez, but it would be great to see the 22-year-old in the Premier League.

United urgently need a top signing up front to replace ageing duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, so Nunez seems ideal and well worth the €70million fee he would apparently cost, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea might be a more tempting option, however, as they’re a lot more likely to be in the Champions League, and Nunez could have a key role in replacing the out-of-form Romelu Lukaku, whose future is in doubt, according to Football Insider.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could surely also do well to try and get in ahead of their rivals, with Roberto Firmino not getting any younger, while both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have just over a year to run on their current contracts.