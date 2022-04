Newcastle defender Fabian Schar reveals a decision on his future will be made soon and his ambition is to stay with Newcastle beyond this season.

Speaking for The Chronicle, the 30-year-old Swiss international admits he is very happy under Eddie Howe and is enjoying his football at St. James Park.

“I think I will know soon. I enjoy playing for Newcastle United under Eddie Howe. Hopefully, we can say more in a few weeks. But I’m very happy here. Newcastle are my first option.”