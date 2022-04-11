Gaetan Coucke admits he would consider a move to the Premier League after being asked about transfer interest from West Ham.

The KV Mechelen goalkeeper is poised to become a free agent in the summer, and there’s been talk of interest from West Ham and other big names.

When asked about his future, the talented 23-year-old shot-stopper seemed enthusiastic about links with the Hammers and a possible move to England in general.

“Nice list! (They are) clubs that I would definitely consider if they came with a concrete proposal,” Coucke said.

“I also have an option in my contract here that Mechelen can extend me. In that case, I will be there for two more years. But I haven’t heard from (the club) yet.

“Going abroad has always been a dream. And I feel ready for this next step. But, in itself, I’m still good in Mechelen. If a good offer comes in from a good club, then I will consider it, European football or not.”