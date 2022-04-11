Goalkeeper admits he would be keen on West Ham move

West Ham FC
Posted by

Gaetan Coucke admits he would consider a move to the Premier League after being asked about transfer interest from West Ham.

The KV Mechelen goalkeeper is poised to become a free agent in the summer, and there’s been talk of interest from West Ham and other big names.

When asked about his future, the talented 23-year-old shot-stopper seemed enthusiastic about links with the Hammers and a possible move to England in general.

“Nice list! (They are) clubs that I would definitely consider if they came with a concrete proposal,” Coucke said.

“I also have an option in my contract here that Mechelen can extend me. In that case, I will be there for two more years. But I haven’t heard from (the club) yet.

More Stories / Latest News
Kevin Campbell believes Kalvin Phillips might be tempted by Newcastle
Contract agreed: Robert Lewandowski picks next club after rejecting Liverpool & Man City transfer offers
Ryan Reynolds responds to Manchester United fan’s plea to buy the Red Devils

“Going abroad has always been a dream. And I feel ready for this next step. But, in itself, I’m still good in Mechelen. If a good offer comes in from a good club, then I will consider it, European football or not.”

More Stories Gaetan Coucke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.