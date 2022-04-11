Goalkeeper who saved a Ronaldo penalty attracting interest from several Premier League clubs

Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Buzunu is the subject of interest from a series of leading clubs throughout Europe and the Premier League and could leave City on a permanent basis this summer if a suitable bid is received.

A number of Premier League clubs have made enquiries about his availability – on a permanent deal as well as another loan spell – and the 20-year-old is also now a target for sides in Serie A and the Bundesliga according to The 42.

The goalkeeper is currently on loan at Portsmouth and is in contention for the League One club’s player of the season, having kept 16 clean sheets and made more passes (811) than any other goalkeeper in the division.

It is not only Portsmouth where the 20-year-old has shown his skills recently, but also for his country Ireland. Bazunu cemented his spot as Ireland’s number one keeper during the last World Cup qualifying campaign and was one of the country’s best players throughout, and is keeping Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher out of the side – a player who has also impressed this season for the Reds.

Bazunu’s highlight moment was a penalty save from Cristiano Ronaldo in Ireland’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal last September and performed heroically against Serbia when the pair met in Dublin during the same month.

The Irishman is a very modern keeper, who is not only a good shot-stopper but is brilliant with the ball at his feet and is perfectly suited for Man City but there is no chance of pushing out Ederson anytime soon.

The Republic of Ireland international has two years left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium and will return for discussions about his future when his loan spell at Portsmouth finishes at the end of this month.

The player wants to keep playing regular football and that should be expected from a man who has 10 Ireland caps and is closing in on 100 appearances in senior club football.

Bazunu is an incredible talent at just 20 and it will be interesting to see which Premier League clubs are watching this future star.