Erling Haaland’s damning verdict on Man United as transfer battle now between two clubs

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is reportedly not keen on a transfer to Manchester United because he does not feel they can match his ambitions on the pitch.

This is according to ESPN, who claim that the Norway international is now likely to choose between Manchester City or Real Madrid this summer, even though one imagines there will have been a host of other top European clubs who would have loved to sign him.

It’s a blow for Man Utd in particular, however, as they perhaps start to lose their pulling power after a difficult few years since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

The club’s finances have meant they’ve still been able to attract a host of big names in that time, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alexis Sanchez and Jadon Sancho among the most high-profile signings they’ve made in recent years.

Now, however, their lack of success may be catching up with them if someone like Haaland genuinely doesn’t view Old Trafford as a good move for him at this point in his career.

The 21-year-old has been a world class goal-scorer in his time at Dortmund, and it makes sense that he now wants to go somewhere where his performances can lead to major titles.

This is a harsh reminder of where United are now, and it could mean Haaland ends up representing their rivals City next season, though Real Madrid seemingly remain in the running too.