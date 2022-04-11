Horrific details emerge from terrifying burglary involving Ashley Cole

Horrifying details have emerged from a burglary that involved former Chelsea and Arsenal player Ashley Cole and his girlfriend, with a court hearing today, that a gang threatened to cut off Cole’s fingers with pliers during a violent break-in at his home.

The Daily Mail report that the break-in occurred in January 2020 at their home and the couple had watches, mobile phones, cash, a Gucci bag, headphones and a BMW smart key stolen from their property.

Cole’s house was targeted by raiders wearing camouflage clothing who smashed their way into the home of the former England defender and his partner Sharon Canu with a sledgehammer and then proceeded to tie his hands behind his back and demanded jewellery and watches.

The court heard some of the terrifying details from the robbery today, such as Cole’s hands were ‘bizarrely’ doused with odour eliminator Febreze in an apparent bid to destroy DNA evidence before the group of up to six men fled the home in Fetcham, Surrey, when police arrived.

The court also heard that Cole’s hands were also bound behind his back with cable ties, while one of the ‘more aggressive’ attackers kept saying “let’s cut his fingers”.

One of the men involved is also accused of being part of a six-strong gang who allegedly stole the £3.75 million Portland Tiara from the Welbeck Estate in 2018 and conspiracy to rob the home of Hull City footballer Tom Huddlestone.

Cole was clearly targeted for the wealth and fame that he gained whilst being a footballer. The 41-year-old is considered one of the best ever left-backs in the Premier League, playing for clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal. The Englishman earned himself an incredible honours list throughout his career and earned 107 caps for England, making him England’s most-capped full-back.

Cole is currently a first-team coach at Everton, as part of Frank Lampard’s staff and also does a bit of punditry here and there for broadcasters in the UK.

This is a horrendous story and the details that have emerged today are terrifying. Hopefully, Cole and his family can get over the trauma of the event, as it is not something that is easily done.