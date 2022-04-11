“I don’t agree when this happens” – Real Madrid midfielder leaps to Bale’s defence after treatment from fans

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has leapt to the defence of Gareth Bale after the Welsh international was jeered by his own supporters after coming off the bench at the weekend against Getafe.

The 32-year-old replaced Karim Benzema in the 74th minute with Real Madrid 2-0 up on Saturday and his arrival was met with jeers and whistles from the Bernabeu faithful, to which Bale responded with a smile.

This was the forward’s first appearance at the Bernabeu since February 2020 and it was not the first time the Welsh man has been jeered by the Real Madrid fans, as the supporters have shown to not like his attitude and antics towards the club in recent years.

This, however, has caused Casemiro to react to the incident in a press conference and the Brazilian has asked Madrid fans to respect the Welsh man’s achievements at the club.

In defending his teammate, Casemiro stated vis GOAL:

“When one player is whistled at, we all get whistled at. I don’t agree when this happens,” the Brazilian said.

“We have to support him. I don’t like the way Bale was whistled the other day because he is a historic player for this club.

“When you whistle at a player like that you whistle at the history of this club. If we are all together, we are all together.

“I want the Bernabeu to make my hair stand on end. We are counting on the support of the public.”

Bale has lifted two La Liga and four Champions League titles at Madrid over the past nine years, recording 106 goals and 67 assists since joining from Tottenham in the summer of 2013.

The Welsh international was one of the best players in the world up to a few years back and has since seemed to lose some motivation which is the root cause of the Madrid fan’s anger, along with some of the player’s antics at the back end of the 2020 season.