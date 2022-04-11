Journalist claims Newcastle ace didn’t like what Howe did

Bruno Guimaraes managed to get people talking with his actions on the pitch after putting in a brilliant shift on Friday night, as Newcastle United secured a valuable three points against Wolves, but the Brazilian clearly did not like one of Eddie Howe’s decisions.

Guimaraes was key to Newcastle being resolute, battling away in midfield all game. He won 12 duels in the tie and also won five free-kicks, proving himself to be a real nuisance to Wolves. Guimaraes had a 100% dribble success rate in the game and found his target in four long balls from five attempts.

That performance helped his team to a 1-0 win, a result that leaves The Magpies 10 points clear from the drop and are as good as safe, a dream for the club at one point in the season.

However, not everything was rosy, as Journalist Chris Waugh noted on Twitter the surprise from the Brazilian as he was substituted and the 24-year-old didn’t “look happy” about coming off.

88 mins – #NUFC sub. Sean Longstaff replaces Bruno Guimaraes, who receives a standing ovation as he departs. He didn't look happy about coming off. He kept pointing at himself in surprise, but high-fives Howe & Tindall.#NEWWOL #WWFC. — Chris Waugh (@ChrisDHWaugh) April 8, 2022

Waugh followed that up by saying: “He kept pointing at himself in surprise, but high-fives Howe & Tindall.”

All though the midfielder was not happy to be coming off after such a performance, he did at least acknowledge his manager, which suggests there are no hard feelings.

No player ever wants to come off and it seems like it was just one of those.

The 24-year-old is going to be a key player in Newcastle’s rise over the next few seasons and it is best that they keep him happy so they can see the best of the Brazilian.