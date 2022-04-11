£60m Premier League star “prefers West Ham move”, says pundit

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is being tipped to favour a transfer to West Ham United over Aston Villa.

The England international looks likely to have plenty of suitors this summer, including from big names like Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham.

For now, however, there’s been surprisingly strong rumoured interest from West Ham and Villa as well, and former England ace Carlton Palmer can see him moving to east London.

“Kalvin Phillips is going to be an interesting one because he’s been out injured for quite a while, but he has had a fantastic time for Leeds and his country, England,” Palmer told Give Me Sport.

“It comes down to where, realistically, you see Villa finishing and if another side comes in – like West Ham – for Phillips, would he choose Villa over West Ham? I’m not so sure.”

This would be fine business by the Hammers if they pull it off, particularly with doubts over Declan Rice’s future this summer.