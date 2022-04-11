Kevin Campbell believes Newcastle have a good chance of signing Leeds star Kalvin Phillips this summer.

The England star has been highly coveted the past two seasons and clubs like Man UTD, Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle are expected to pursue his services when transfer window opens.

“I think he’d be tempted by Newcastle. The numbers could be serious for a player like Kalvin Phillips. He is a top player who is strong, an England international and is getting better every season.” said Campbell for Football Insider.