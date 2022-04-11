Kevin Campbell believes Kalvin Phillips might be tempted by Newcastle

Kevin Campbell believes Newcastle have a good chance of signing Leeds star Kalvin Phillips this summer.

The England star has been highly coveted the past two seasons and clubs like Man UTD, Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle are expected to pursue his services when transfer window opens.

“I think he’d be tempted by Newcastle. The numbers could be serious for a player like Kalvin Phillips. He is a top player who is strong, an England international and is getting better every season.” said Campbell for Football Insider.

“Leeds will be desperate to keep hold of him but I’m not sure if they will. I truly believe that if Leeds want to rebuild they need to cash in on some of their players. They might have to do some selling to strengthen their squad. Their squad is nowhere near strong enough. They are nowhere near as strong as they should be.”

West Ham failed with a January deadline bid to sign the 26-year-old as Leeds were adamant to keep him at least until the end of season as they found themselves in tough position in relegation battle.

‘The Yorkshire Pirlo’ is expected to cost close to £60million.

