Tim Sherwood expects Tottenham to seal deal for “outstanding” £29m star very soon

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has said he expects the club to complete a permanent transfer deal for Dejan Kulusevski.

The Sweden international has shone at Spurs, making a tremendous impact since joining on loan from Juventus in January.

Sherwood has heaped praise onto the impact Kulusevski has had, and believes Spurs will now trigger the option to make his move permanent for £29m.

“Amazing… I can’t tell you how difficult it is to play in the Premier League and for a foreign player to come over, some superstars have come from abroad and been absolutely rubbish, but this boy has taken to it like a duck to water,” he told Optus Sport.

“He’s 21 years of age. They’ve got an option to buy him for £29 million. Now, when he first came and he hadn’t played, you thought it might be a lot of money, it is an absolute snip at the moment.

“This boy has got an eye for a goal, he’s settled in with world class players up front with him, he’s enjoying his time now. Without doubt, they are going to trigger the option at the end of the season.

“He’s an asset to the football club, he will only get better. Absolutely outstanding. We have to give Antonio Conte and Paratici credit.”