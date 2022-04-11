“Huge moment” for Liverpool could be just weeks away as reporter hints at crucial breakthrough

According to Football Correspondent, David Ornstein, Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is, “close to signing a new contract now.”

This report comes from the touchline following the blockbuster, title-swaying game at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, which saw the heavyweight contest finish 2-2.

“From the sources that I speak to, there is now an expectation that he will put pen to paper and a compromise will be reached – this is a really complicated situation”, Ornstein expanded.

“It really, like much in football, comes down to the money”, said Ornstein.

Salah is likely one of the top earners at Liverpool at this current moment, but from afar, it appears as though he now sees his value to be worth amongst those at the top of the Premier League pyramid in terms of wages, and David Ornstein suggests that this is the case too, “it’s said that he wants to become the highest earner in the Premier League or parity with those at that level”.

Although the numbers in football seem to be inflating at an unsustainably high rate, one cannot blame Salah for wanting to earn among the elite in the league, when statistically, he has been untouchable for several seasons now, in terms of goal contributions. Salah boasts a tally of 162 goals and assists in 187 Premier League appearances since joining the Reds and sits head and shoulders above anyone else since his return to the Premier League.

“[There’s] talk of an offer of £400,000 a week over three years, that he wanted 500 [thousand], but they might compromise on a four-year deal at 400 [thousand] and that might get things through”. Salah’s current deal doesn’t expire until the summer of 2023, so despite the looming cloud of uncertainty surrounding the negotiations, Liverpool face no threat of losing the Egyptian until next summer, when the player will be 31 years old.