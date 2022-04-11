Spanish journalist deems Man City and Liverpool ‘best PL rivalry in history’

Manchester City took on Liverpool at the Etihad on Sunday in another blockbuster title clash between the two sides, who were unable to be separated as the game finished 2-2.

Fans, neutrals, journalists, and pundits alike, watched in awe as the two powerhouses of modern English football entangled in yet another heated battle that had huge implications on the outcome of the Premier League title race, as they have done for several years now, untouchable at the pinnacle of English football.

The meteoric rise of these two lone-standing clubs has begun to spark conversation regarding their position amongst the greatest Premier League rivalries, such as the Sir Alex Ferguson Manchester United vs. Arsene Wenger-led Arsenal in the early-to-mid 2000s.

According to Spanish journalist and football pundit, Guillem Balague, the battle between Manchester sky-blue and Merseyside red has now eclipsed all others as the greatest rivalry in Premier League history, as he took to Twitter to say his piece, “#CityLiverpool is the best PL rivalry in history”.

“They are two of the best teams in the world right now. No (boring, useless) mind games, so the stars are those on the pitch, two managers that respect and admire (and improve) each other…” Balague wrote.

The Spaniard added, “these two teams have taken the Premier League to a place where it has never been before in terms of points and quality”.

Although this take has raised both, eyebrows and cause for debate, Balague certainly has an argument for the two sides. Since the beginning of the 2018/19 Premier League season, just one point separates Pep’s City from Klopp’s Liverpool, with City claiming three titles, to Liverpool’s one.

The goal-scoring numbers are also stratospheric, with the sides boasting goal differences of +242 (City) and +202 (Liverpool) respectively, during the same timeframe. If it isn’t already the greatest ever rivalry, it may become so in years to come.